Share

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has shared her unique relationship with her mother.

Speaking in a recent interview with ET on the sidelines of the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Tems disclosed that she shares everything she has with her mother.

She said; “What I have is hers (my mother’s). We share everything I have.”

On her Grammy win, Tems said: “I’m grateful to God. I’m thankful. I think it’s a blessing. I’m extremely blessed and favoured. I just want to give that out in any way that I can.”

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tems’ Love Me Jeje won the Best African Music Performance award at the Grammys on Sunday.

While accepting the award on stage, she dedicated it to her mother.

Tems had also stated that she and her brother were singlehandedly raised by their mother.

Share

Please follow and like us: