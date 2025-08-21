‘I Shall Overcome the Pharaoh Facing Me’ – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday expressed confidence that despite current challenges, he would “overcome his Pharaoh.”

Speaking at a homecoming programme organised by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Adeleke said he was assured of God’s support and the backing of the Osun people, adding that those working against the state’s progress would fail.

The Governor, who vowed that Osun would never return to “bad governance,” appealed for continued support and promised to strengthen good governance across the state.

On local government administration, Adeleke pledged to restore councils to their rightful position for the benefit of grassroots development.

Highlighting some of his achievements in two and a half years, he said his administration had moved Osun “from pity to confidence and from poverty to prosperity,” citing improved welfare for pensioners as part of his record.

He also urged PDP members to mobilise eligible citizens, especially new voters turning 18, to register and participate in future elections.

“We must sustain good governance. We must sustain the tempo. The good work must continue. Osun people are with us. God is with us. We shall overcome the Pharaohs facing us. We will get our local government back and running. They want to hold Osun down, but will you allow them?” he asked, as the crowd roared in response.

Earlier, the Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the 2026 governorship election, dismissing APC aspirants as “not electable.”

“Oyetola is presenting candidates who cannot win. Even when my friend, Omisore, declared, it was unfortunate. He has been aspiring since the 1990s, when Dotun Babayemi was still in secondary school. If all of them come together, we will still defeat them in a landslide,” Bisi said.

He added that Adeleke had consistently delivered good governance, while the APC had “nothing to show.”

“Our people are fully participating in the Continuous Voter Registration exercise. The numbers are even higher now. By God’s grace, we will use votes to finally bury them in 2026,” he declared.