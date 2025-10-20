Makinwa made this remark when she made an appearance to support Tacha at the recently held Beauty Festival in Lagos.

According to the on-air personality, Tacha’s growth since leaving the Big Brother Naija house reflects her determination to expand her brand and explore new opportunities.

She said, “There’s one thing about Tacha, she is always reinventing herself, always looking for ways to push the brand envelope.

It reminds me so much of myself; we are both never satisfied with doing just one thing. I love that she has been able to branch into so many areas after the Big Brother house, and now that she’s attempting the Guinness World Record, you just have to support that.”

Speaking further, Makinwa highlighted the impact and potential of the beauty industry in Nigeria, noting that it should not be underestimated or seen merely as part of entertainment.

She added, “The beauty industry is often grouped under the entertainment industry, but it’s a billion-dollar sector on its own. Nigeria is at the forefront, and other African countries are looking to us for inspiration.

I have two beauty businesses myself, so it’s always exciting to be in the middle of all the action and see where the industry is headed.”

Makinwa, who owns two thriving beauty brands, expressed excitement about the industry’s evolution and commended Tacha for contributing to its visibility and growth through initiatives like the Beauty