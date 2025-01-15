I See Myself As A-List Artist In Next Five Years – Rich M

Share

Manfred Aifuwa Omogiate, popularly known as Rich M, is a name that is steadily rising in the Afrocentric music scene.

Born and raised in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, Rich M’s journey into music is a story of passion, resilience, and an unwavering desire to make a difference in the world.

He grew up in a city where many families struggled to make ends meet. His upbringing in Benin City, he recalls, shaped his perspective on life and fueled his ambition to succeed.

“I’m from a city where there aren’t a lot of rich people,” he says.

“Most of us either came from poor homes or average homes, and that motivated me to become something great in life.”

Music has always been a part of Rich M’s life. From a young age, he found joy in creating sounds and connecting with people through melodies. However, as he grew older, life’s challenges caused his passion for music to waver. It wasn’t until December 13, 2024, that he reignited his dream by releasing his debut single.

Creating his first song was a transformative experience for him.

“The process of making my first single felt like bringing myself back to music. At that point, it felt like my energy toward music was reducing, so I had to create a song that would revive my passion,” Rich M recalls.

The release of his debut single marked the beginning of his professional music career and reminded him of his purpose. Rich M’s music is deeply Afrocentric, blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary sounds. His heritage and life experiences play a significant role in shaping his sound and artistic vision.

“My upbringing shaped my mindset. I’ve experienced a lot in life, and I wanted to be a street motivation to show people that nothing is impossible,” he says.

Rich M’s music speaks to resilience, hope, and the power of dreams, aiming to inspire listeners to believe in themselves and chase their goals.

For Rich M, music is more than just entertainment; it’s a tool for spreading positivity and hope. “I want my music to make people feel a certain way to share positivity and motivation,” he explains. His ability to connect emotionally with his audience has become a defining trait of his artistry.

Despite his passion, Rich M faced challenges along the way. One of his biggest struggles was deciding what type of song to release first. “The only challenge I had was figuring out what kind of song to drop first and how to balance my sound,” he shares.

Once he found his rhythm, Rich M embraced his identity as an artist and began experimenting with different styles. His calm and unique spirit is evident in his music, reflecting both his personality and his artistic vision.

“I’d say my calm and unique spirit is part of my private personality,” he says. “I’m still exploring different patterns in my music to see what works best.”

Currently, Rich M is working on his next single, which is set to be released soon. Though he remains tight-lipped about the details, he promises fans that it will be worth the wait.

“I can’t give much away, but I can say it’s going to be an Afro song, and it’ll be something unique.”

Looking toward the future, Rich M has big dreams for his music career. He envisions performing on global stages and collaborating with top artists and producers. “In the next five years, I see myself as an A-list artist, shutting down big shows like the O2 Arena and winning multiple awards,” he says confidently.

Rich M’s journey is just beginning, but his passion, determination, and unique sound set him apart as a promising artist. With his Afrocentric style and a desire to inspire others, he is poised to make a lasting impact on the global music scene.

Rich M hopes to collaborate with renowned producers like Metro Boomin, P Prime, and Shizzi, and work with artists such as Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Burna Boy, and Khalid. For him, music is more than a career — it’s a mission to uplift, motivate, and connect with people through his art.

