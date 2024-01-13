I See Music As Passion Not Career – Yemi Alade

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has said music for her is passion and not a career.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, Alade said if she were to choose a career year back, she would not have chosen music.

She said, “It (music) was always a passion and I was hoping to see where it would take me. Do I feel like I needed to drop everything I was doing in life and focus solely on music? No.”

She said, “I loved the idea of it (music) but I did not want it to be a career. I did not see it as a career. It was a big hobby I was very invested in. But not a career.

“If you had asked me 11/12 years ago if I wanted to be a musician, I would not pick that as a career choice. I still wouldn’t do it. As much as I was into a lot of music-related stuff, I just believed that this hobby.

“I would do something with it but I’m going to continue with my academics like my parents want me to. I’m certain I’m going to get a job if music doesn’t work out.”

However, she disclosed that everything changed after she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single ‘Johnny’ in 2014.