I See Funke Akindele As A Mother – Juliana Olayode

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby, has praised her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, expressing deep admiration for her unique qualities.

Speaking in an interview on the Oyinmomo Podcast, Juliana praised Funke for her exceptional qualities, noting that not every woman attains the level of respect and admiration she commands.

She, however, described Funke Akindele as a mother figure and a source of inspiration for her.

She said: “What covers everything is to call her (Funke) a mother. There are various types of women, but not everybody qualifies to be called a mother.”

Speaking further, she praised Funke’s strong work ethic, calling her a “workaholic” who is dedicated to delivering excellence in all her projects.

She added, “Aunty Funke is also a workaholic. She doesn’t joke with her work. She’s also a goal-getter. She makes sure she gets the best out of every project.”

