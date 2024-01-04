I Satisfy Myself Fondling Little Girls, 67-Year-Old Man Confesses

The Adamawa State Police Command has nabbed a 67-year-old man, Mahmud Adamu, for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect, Adamu who confessed during interrogation at the headquarters of the Adamawa State Police Command on Tuesday, affirmed that he had inserted his fingers into the private parts of three little girls in Ganye Local Government Area of the state.

Adamu, who resides at Sabon Layi in Ganye town, Ganye LGA, was arrested on the 23rd Decem- ber, 2023, and voluntarily confessed having perpetrated the crime on several occasions. While narrating his involvement in the crime, he told the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, that he enjoys putting his fingers into the private parts of little girls to satisfy his sexual desire and vehemently denied raping them.

He said that he releases sperm and feels satisfied sexually when- ever he fingers his victims and blamed the devil for his act of immortality.