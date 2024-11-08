I Salute His Sense Of Coordination, Team Spirit – Ogun Gov

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday commiserated with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Armed Forces over the death of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Lagbaja reportedly died on Tuesday and his passing was announced on Wednesday morning by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Kayode Akinmade, described Lagbaja as a patriotic and gallant officer who gave his best in the service of his father’s land.

The governor further eulogised Lagbaja’s sense of coordination and team spirit, saying the late Army Chief redefined the tenets of military engagement in the manner and speed he tackled the activities of terrorists and bandits with huge success.

He said: “Without mincing words, the death of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, is indeed a colossal loss to the military and Nigeria at large. However, our solace lies in his very impactful, patriotic and eventful life.”

