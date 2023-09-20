I Respect Traditional Institutions Long Before I Became Gov – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday assured traditional rulers in the state of inclusive and responsive leadership, saying the state government under his leadership is delivering on good governance.

The governor, however, said that he had the deepest respect for traditional institutions long before he became the governor of the state.

Speaking while receiving a delegation of the state’s traditional rulers led by the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Dokun Abolarin in his office, the Governor assured the royal fathers that inclusive and responsive leadership are his priorities to expand the capacity and efficiency of the state to deliver.

Flanked by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, and the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye, the Governor said he had “the deepest of respect for traditional institutions long before I assumed the governorship”.

“The foundation of governance in Africa is the traditional institutions. That was why my first point of call as a governor was to assemble and brief you, our fathers, about the state of finance. I remember I gave you full details about the huge debt I inherited from the previous government.

“Since we took over, we have judiciously managed state finance. We enforce due process and we place emphasis on the welfare of workers and the people of Osun State.

“My administration is implementing a far-reaching infrastructure upgrade of Osun state. Across the local governments, we ensure roads and bridges are being constructed and rehabilitated. We are refurbishing schools and health centers.

“We are making strong headway in the health and education sector. Our Imole-free medical surgeries are ongoing across the nine federal constituencies.

“We are reforming the sports sector. Our administration only recently rolled out a series of initiatives to boost the sports sector. The reform of the mining sector is ongoing and our climate agenda was just nationally commended by the National Council on Climate Change.

“Our government has given Osun state the first ICT and Tech innovation policies. We are implementing a robust digital economy agenda. We are also working on a new electricity market policy and legislation. The Ministry of Power will soon unveil our electricity sector agenda since power has now been moved to concurrent legislative lists.

“I assure you of my deep commitment to service delivery. Our team is primed to continue to deliver good governance and dividends of democracy”, Senator Adeleke posited.

Speaking earlier, Oba Abolarin commended the Governor for his massive delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Osun state alongside his pro-people style.