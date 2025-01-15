I Don’t Hate Tinubu, I Just Criticise His Policies – Ndume

Share

On Tuesday, the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume said he has too much respect for President Bola Tinubu to criticise him.

The Senator who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today dismissed claims that he is hostile towards President Tinubu.

According to him, he respected Tinubu but his condemnation is aimed at the economic policies of his adnministration.

Ndume, however, urged the President to turn his focus on implementing the federal budget and prioritise critical areas like security and welfare, stressing that the President is being misled by his advisers.

He said, ”I am not criticising the President but his policies. I am not a critic of this government, it is our government

“I don’t criticise my elders, I am the son of a soldier and in the barracks, we respect our elders. Tinubu is my elder and I respect him but I disagree with him in some areas hoping to agree.

“He always says that I don’t come to the Villa. I told him that he didn’t ask me to, and he said I can come tonight.

“Then said he was attending my daughter’s wedding, even though it coincided with the Nigerian Army Remembrance Day. So after the ceremony, I was expecting him to leave. He said he is not going anywhere; and that he is going to attend the wedding.”

