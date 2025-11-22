I Research To Remain Trendy – Ay Zeek

Ayola Isaac Adeyemi, also known as Ay Zeek, is a Nigerian music artist. In this interview with Deborah Ocheni, the Afropop artist, a barber who is also into the real estate business, speaks about his fashion philosophy, other businesses, and sundry issues.

What’s the most stylish haircut you were ever given and what made it stand out?

Well, the highest records and the one I like most is the Gallas. It’s just something different when you have that style on your head. It keeps the wearer modern and stylish.

Aside from being a barber, what other businesses are you into?

I’m also into real estate, I make it easy for people to get houses of their choices, and I get agency commission fee.

How do you stay current with fashion trends, and how do you incorporate them into your barbering style?

I do a lot of research. I watch a lot of videos and read magazines. At times, I get styles from there and try to create the better or the best version of the styles I also randomly give people something different and I do suggest trending styles to clients. That to some clients is a big deal.

What fashion tips do you often share with your clients, and how do you help them style their hair?

I allow my clients to share the kind of looks they want to achieve, then I guide them on interpretation. I also allow them choose styles from my posters and let them know these hairstyles don’t have to be low cuts or round cuts all the time. I put it to them that they mustn’t just follow what everyone is doing they are different things that they could do and I suggest it to them like you know they can have a round cut that leaves a dread that’s a style mostly only musicians and actors/actresses do it doesn’t have to be only musicians and actors

What’s your take on the latest men’s grooming trends, and how do you think they’re impacting the barbering industry?

Men grooming trend is a welcome development especially hair treatments and styling. I can say it impacts the barbering industry as it encourages men to take care of their hair. This also boosts the confidence and their general outlook.

How do you balance a client’s desire for a trendy haircut with the lifestyle and personal preferences?

I have good relationship with many of my clients, I know them to an extent and they believe in my suggestions to always give them the best trendy haircut. This has made the job easy as they don’t always argue with me.

What role do you think accessories like hats, scarves, or jewelry play in completing a stylish look?

Accessories have a way of elevating ones look from ordinary to extraordinary. Accessories make you stand out and look extraordinary.

What fashion or style icons do you draw inspiration from, and how do you incorporate those influences into your works?

I don’t really draw inspiration from anyone, just critical thinking and random search for style that looks good on the internet, magazine, or by chance.

What’s the most important thing you think a guy can do to elevate his style?

Care more about his looks. Stylish dudes are the ones who are intentional about their looks. Tell us about your music career. It has been an interesting journey of creativity, perseverance, and growth. I have released tracks and go to shows once in a while. I also do my side hustle to keep myself going since I run it singlehandedly. But I believe the future is bright for me in the industry.

You recently released two singles. What is the level of acceptance?

I do music to satisfy my passion but I was amazed at the level of acceptance it received from my social media followers. It is very encouraging and there is always room for improvement.

How do you get inspiration for your songs, and what’s your creative process like?

I think, I imagine, and put myself in an emotion to generate feelings that bring about unending lyrics.

How do you balance creating music with the business ?

There is no balance. Actually, I overwork but I’m used to it. I’m a hustler and it’s fine.

What’s your favorite part about performing live and how do you prepare for shows?

I listen to my songs then vividly prepare my mind and imagine the whole performance before I even get to the location, I work towards perfection.

Tell us about some of your biggest musical influences, and how have they shaped your style?

Well, I look up to countless big stars like Olamide, late Micheal Jackson, Taylor Swift but my style is created by myself, I’m trying to be the first of my kind.

What’s missing in today’s music scene that you think you’re bringing?

I am bringing the vibes of a real personality and actual life experiences. My songs actually tell how I feel at a particular point in time. I think originality is missing, and that’s what I wish to bring back to the industry through my songs. I said earlier, my style of music is originally mine.

What are your goals for your music career, and how do you plan to achieve them?

I plan to just be me and enjoy the music but it deserves to be heard that’s why I’m putting it out there for people who are willing to travel with me can join buj.

How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially when faced with challenges?

I practice music and work harder.

Has the government done enough for the creative industry in the country? What can be done differently to change the narrative?

There should be a medium to give the creatives a chance to be heard. Over the years, Nigerians have been selling and breaking records across the globe it’s high time music is taking seriously.

There should be a fair and square ground to pick the best of talents, train them or build affordable music school for the less privileged with talents because there are very good number of talented people in the Urban areas of Nigeria simply because the rate of poor people in Nigeria is very high and it will be hard to discover talents if they are not given a chance.

What was growing up like?

I have to find myself and it was hard to accept that it will be very hard to achieve my dreams if it’s not through school, so, I work towards that even if life gets in the way of me being broke all the time and no one seems to understand or believe in my music career enough to help me out…growing up was like being locked in a cage because I’m always searching.

What is your advice to those looking up to you?

They should try other ways too. In Nigeria, if music doesn’t work out, you should not lose in other aspect too. Be a boss of yourself in a particular field.