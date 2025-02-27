‘I Remain Speaker Of Lagos Assembly’ – Obasa

Share

Following the reinstatement, the impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday declared that he has resumed his position as the head of the parliament despite his impeachment.

Obasa made this remark on Thursday, February 27, after arriving at the Assembly complex for the first time since his removal in January.

New Telegraph recalls that Obasa was impeached as the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly on January 13, 2025, while his deputy, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda was announced as the new Speaker of the House.

It has been earlier reported that Obasa’s security details which were initially withdrawn have been reinstated, while those of Hon. Meranda were withdrawn.

Obasa’s return was marked by the presence of heavily armed security operatives, including personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking to journalists shortly after arriving at the Assembly complex, he insisted that he remains the Speaker of the Assembly.

Obasa declared; I’ve resumed, and I remain the Speaker of the Assembly.”

