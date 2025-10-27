I Remain SDP Authentic National Chairman – Gabam

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Gabam, has dismissed reports of his expulsion from the party as a nullity and the product of a kangaroo process.

Gabam, who spoke in an interview, insisted that he remains the duly elected and INEC-recognised Chairman of the party.

He described the crisis rocking the SDP as “an artificially induced political operation,” alleging that certain vested interests were bent on destabilizing the party because of its growing relevance and independent voice in national politics.

According to him, “those claiming to have expelled me lack legitimacy” and are not recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The commission has the certified true copy of our convention held at the International Conference Centre in 2022, where my executive was duly elected.

“None of those who claimed to have suspended or expelled me appear on that list. Even Sadik, who presided over their so-called meeting, is not a registered member of the party,” he said.

Gabam pointed out that the police had also been officially informed of the INEC-recognised leadership and that any group operating outside that structure was guilty of impersonation. He urged the authorities to investigate those trying to hijack the party’s organs.

Reacting to allegations of financial misconduct, embezzlement, and abuse of office levelled against him, Alhaji Gabam dismissed them as “cheap fabrications without substance.”

He explained that the same National Secretary of the Party, Dr Olu Agunloy,e who raised the accusations had earlier written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, but the police investigation had not substantiated any wrongdoing.

According to him, the police invited Agunloye to substantiate his claims, but no report has been issued on the matter.

“Instead, he turned around to set up a kangaroo committee of his friends to investigate me. I was never invited or interrogated, not even for one second. It’s a political smear job,” he said

He also alleged that his life had been threatened by armed men during the course of the crisis, forcing him to exercise restraint.

“People came with AK-47s to assassinate me,” he said. “But I decided not to drag the SDP into the mess because I value the institution we are trying to protect.”

The SDP leader said what is happening in his party mirrors the crises in other opposition parties, adding that “there is no political party in Nigeria today that is standing firmly apart from the ruling APC,” he said.

He, however, dismissed suggestions that his problem with some Party members stemmed from hostility to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or his government.

According to him, I have always maintained mutual respect for the President and once held a private discussion with him when Tinubu considered joining the SDP during his face-off with the APC.

“I have no personal issues with the President whatsoever. Even at the time he was having challenges within the APC and was considering joining the SDP, we had a mature and civilised conversation. Eventually, he chose to remain in the APC.

“From that period till now, I have neither seen the President nor received any message from him. Those suggesting otherwise are manufacturing lies out of political insecurity,” he said.

Gabam emphasised that any position taken by the SDP on national issues was based on constructive criticism and patriotism.

“Every opposing view we have expressed about government policies has been in good faith and in the national interest,” he said. “I will never be part of any attempt to pull down a government because no one can predict the consequences,” he said

On claims that the party’s state chairmen endorsed his removal, Gabam described the assertion as false.

“The so-called chairman of chairmen is not even a substantive chairman. He has been acting chairman of the party in Lagos for years, and his tenure expired long ago. In fact, there are three factions within the chairmen’s forum itself,” he said.

He confirmed that the police had temporarily taken control of the SDP national secretariat in Abuja following violent clashes between rival groups. “As an experienced politician, I refused to force myself into the building because anything could be planted there and blamed on me,” he explained.

“The former Commissioner of Police deployed officers to prevent further violence, and I respect that decision.”

Despite the turbulence, Gabam maintained that his focus was on preserving the integrity of the SDP. “I will not do anything to bring down the party,” he declared. “But anyone who tries to tarnish my name, I will pursue the matter to any length possible.

“Nigerians should know that I did not ignite this crisis. I am handling it with maturity, but history will record those who did.”

While reaffirming his position, Alhaji Gabam stated: “I remain the authentic National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party. Those trying to hijack the SDP are acting on political instructions, but the truth will prevail.”