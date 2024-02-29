I Rejected Couple Of Deals Before Signing To Olamide’s Record Label – Fireboy DML

Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has revealed that he rejected a couple of deals from top artists and music executives before inking his signature for Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2018.

New Telegraph recalls that Fireboy DML signed to YBNL Nation in 2018 and released his debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ the following year.

In a recent interview with Billboard News in Los Angeles, the “Peru” crooner said he accepted Olamide’s deal because he knew it was “the right decision.”

READ ALSO:

He said, “I rejected a couple of deals from big artists that wanted to sign me. But when Olamide came, I knew it was the right decision. And that process has really helped me in making decisions going forward.”