I Regrets Moving Abroad – Dotman

Nigerian singer and rapper, Oladotun Alade, popularly known as Dotman, has said he regrets ever relocating from Nigeria to the United States (US).
The Star Life crooner, in an Instagram post, on Saturday, disclosed that he has been struggling in silence since he relocated overseas.
According to him, he hasn’t seen his kids in two years and wishes he had never relocated.
READ ALSO
- Tems Launches Programme To Empower Women In Music
- Dotman drops ‘Hakuna Matata’ album
- Labo Entertainment unveils Dotman, DJ Tough
“Today, I regret ever deciding to leave Nigeria and move to the US. I have been struggling so much in silence. [I] haven’t seen my kids for about two years now,” he wrote.
Saturday Telegraph recalls that the number of Nigerian celebrities moving abroad has significantly increased over the past decade.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: celebrity gist DOTMAN Dotman Speaks On Regrets Moving Abroad ENTERTAIMENT NEWS Nigerian artist