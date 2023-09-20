I Regret Tattooing Naira Marley’s Face On My Body – Mandy Kiss

Nigerian social media influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss has said she regrets tattooing the face of Naira Marley on her thighs following the death of fast-rising artist, Mohbad.

It would be recalled that the late singer died at the age of 27, on Tuesday, September 12, and the cause of his death remains unknown. However, all fingers are pointing his death at his former record label boss, Naira Marley, and his gang.

Reacting via her Instagram story, Mandy expressed regrets for idolising the Marlian Music boss.

She wrote, “I regretted the day I tattooed ur face on my laps, Naira Marley.

“You’re a big m*ss.

“The best day of my life is June 30 the day I erased your face.”