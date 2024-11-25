I Regret Buying PDP 2022 Presidential Form – Dele Momodu

Share

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has said he regreted spending about N50 million to buy the presidential nomination form of the Party in 2022.

Momodu who made the remark in a recent interview published on Sunday, claimed the primary was monetized with a particular nominee rolling out $30,000 on each of the 774 delegates who voted during the election.

The Journalist turned politician also declared that he would not compete for any party’s presidential ticket unless he is adopted as a consensus candidate.

“Experience is the best teacher. I have come to realise that there are powers that you can describe as principalities that control Nigeria.

“Unless a major political party decides to adopt me, where you have a consensus of people who say Dele Momodu is best suited to change and to lead Nigeria. Then I will consider it.

“But if I have to pick my money to buy a presidential nomination form of about N100 million… I spent about N50 million to buy the form for the last one. “N50 million would have bought me a property. It was a waste. I didn’t get even one vote because everything was monetised. “One of the candidates paid as much as $30,000 per delegate, and we had 774 delegates. “So, how do you want to compete with them? They have stolen the country blind and are doing all kinds of deals to make money, especially those in the oil-rich areas. “It is not easy. You can’t compete with them. That’s why they insult Nigerians anyhow because of the amount of money available to them in raw cash. There’s no country where people buy raw cash like Nigeria.” he said.

