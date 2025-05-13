I Regret Breaking Up With Some Of My Ex-girlfriends – Ice Prince

Share

Nigerian singer, Panshak Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, has opened up about some of his regrets.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Konnected Minds podcast, Ice Prince discussed aspects of his career he would like to change.

The host asked: “What is that thing that you’ve done in the course of your career that you wish you could change?”

In response, Ice Prince said: “Maybe decisions with women. I have broken a few hearts that I regret. I have messed up in some relationships that I wish I could turn back the hands of time. But everything happens for a reason. Sometimes, in life you just have to learn from you mistakes and not repeat them.

“As for me, I have tried to learn from every mistake I have made. I have made a lot of mistakes, especially regarding women. I have lost some very amazing angels due to some stupid stuff; stuff I could probably have avoided, girls I shouldn’t have said ‘hi’ to or follow back on social media. Some little, tiny mistakes. As you grow older, you just learn to live with the regrets.”

