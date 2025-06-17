I Received Death Threats For Criticising Nigerian Pastors – Daddy Freeze

Share

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has revealed that he received death threats years ago for criticising Nigerian Christian pastor.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, Daddy Freeze who has replaced comedian Nedu as co-host claimed that the death threats were extended to members of his family.

He further asserted that his outspoken criticism of Nigerian pastors emboldened others to demand accountability from clerics across the country.

READ ALSO:

He said, “After my divorce, my pastor tried to reconcile me and my ex-wife but I told him I wasn’t interested. So, I was excommunicated from serving in church events or sitting in the front row.

“I felt rejected because Jesus never condemned the woman who had been married five times and was living with a sixth man whom she wasn’t married to. I only had one divorce and my church is treating me as if I committed murder.

“So, I stopped going to church and started reading scriptures in the original languages. I started going deeper and deeper into scriptures. You can’t do that work for one year and any Nigerian pastor would make sense to you. It’s impossible.

“If there’s anybody who has experienced persecution from Nigerian pastors and their minions, it’s me. They called me derogatory names. I had death threats that were transferred to my family members. That was 10 years ago. And the work I did is why you have people standing up today to the church.”

Share