I receive songs from God in my dreams – Joy Eleojo

has said her songs were messages received directly from God through dreams. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee, Gospel and Album launch of “We Are the Light” at the weekend in Abuja, she noted that the songs were not only prophecies, but messages from God to Nigerians not to give up but be hopeful of a better future despite the economic hardship in the country..

She said: “You’re witnessing the Grace of God on my life to write songs. “Sometimes I sleep and I just sing out especially the title of this album, We Are the Light; I didn’t write it, it was given to me in a dream i woke up and I started writing I forgot some lines but after prayer God returned them back. “I am a child of God, I love worshiping. I started singing from a young age when I will sing and people will tell me they are blessed. I was inspired to continue in the choir; God started giving me songs and I started writing songs.