I Receive Death Threats For My Social Media Comments – Daniel Regha

Popular social media critic, Daniel Regha has revealed that he has been receiving death threats for his comments on Twitter.

Daniel Regha disclosed this in the latest episode of Channels Television programme, Rubbin’ Minds, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

He said he had to disguise any time he was going out to avoid social media foes identifying him in public and making good their threats.

He said; “Whenever I stepped out of the house, I’m always on nose mask because I don’t know who I am going to meet in public and would be like, ‘Finally, I’ve caught you.’

“I get threats a lot. Recently, some people told me that they were going to shoot me if they saw me in Lagos, Ibadan or Benin.

“They even put R.I.P. emojis, some even put guns and axes. It’s scary sometimes. But I just pray and ask God for protection.”

He was further asked if he considers himself a troll.

Regha said; “I’m not a troll. Definitely not!”