Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime has opened up about what truly matters to her when it comes to choosing a life partner, revealing that kindness ranks far above wealth or material success.

The 34-year-old actress shared her views during a conversation with television host Morayo Afolabi-Brown, where she spoke candidly about relationships and her readiness for marriage.

According to Isime, genuine kindness is a core value she cannot compromise on, regardless of other qualities a potential partner may possess.

She explained that while attraction and admiration may come easily, long-term commitment requires deeper character traits.

For Isime, kindness is not something that can be staged or displayed for public approval, but a sincere way of treating people consistently.

The actress noted that kindness forms the foundation of any meaningful relationship in her life, whether friendship or marriage.

The actress added that once kindness is present, other challenges or shortcomings can be addressed and worked through over time.

Isime also acknowledged her age and societal expectations surrounding marriage, stating that being desired is not enough reason to settle.

She stressed the importance of making deliberate choices about who she allows into her personal space and future.

Her comments have since sparked conversations online, with many fans applauding her for prioritising character over material considerations and for speaking openly about values that often receive less attention in modern relationships.