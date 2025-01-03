I Prefer Nigerian Men To Ghanaian Men’ – Yvonne Okoro

Share

Ghanaian-born Nigerian actress, Yvonne Okoro, has said she prefers Nigerian men to their Ghanaian men.

According to Yvonne, her preference for Nigerian men isn’t just because of their generosity but also because of their romantic nature.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Ghanaian TV show, Showbiz 360 with her colleague, Majid Michel, Okoro said her ideal man is someone who is both romantic and generous.

She said: “Nigerian men or Ghanaian men? Nigerian men are better. I didn’t say Nigerian men because of money. That’s not the only thing. Money is there but love and affection are very important.

“Because if they give me money and there’s no love and they’re very disrespectful, I wouldn’t want that.

“I want the whole package. That’s my kind of man. I want everything.”

New Telegraph reports that Okoro was born in Tamale, Ghana to a Nigerian dad and Ghanaian mother. She has starred in both Nollywood and Ghollywood movies.

