I Prefer Alcohol To Tea, Coffee – Iyabo Ojo

Famous Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that she prefers alcohol as breakfast compared to tea or coffee.

According to the 46-year-old mother of two, she loves “to drink beer a lot.”

The thespian star made this known while speaking in the latest episode of Celebrities Quickies posted on Nigerian comedian, AY Makun’s YouTube page.

She also claimed that she has two bars in her house because of her love for alcohol.

She said, “Once I wake up, the first thing I do is drink water. I’m not a fan of coffee or tea. I’m a shekpe (alcohol) lady (laughs).

“I love whiskey, brandy and Azul. And I love beer, Goldberg. I’m a beer person, I love to drink beer a lot. That’s why you can see I’ve two bars.”

Iyabo also disclosed that if she could do a sex scene with an actor, it would be Richard Mofe-Damijo.

“If I’m to do a love scene with an actor in Nigeria, it would be RMD. I used to love RMD a lot. So love scene, RMD still or probably, Ramsey Nouah.”

She further added that RMD, Ramsey Nouah, and American actor, Denzel Washington were her celebrity crushes growing up.