I Pray To Win Grammy Every Day I Wake Up – Davido

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that he wished to win the 2024 Grammy Awards.

According to the music icon, his daily prayer is to bag the international award, adding that it has been included in his daily prayers.

New Telegraph had two months ago reported that Davido was nominated in three categories at the 2024 Grammys.

His fourth studio album, ‘Timeless,’ was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category, while ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Feel’ were nominated in the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance categories, respectively.

Speaking in a recent interview with GQ, Davido said everyone knows that he is earnestly praying to win the award.

He said, “Everybody knows what one of my prayer points is now. I have been nominated for three Grammys. So, everybody knows what I am praying for every day I wake up.”

Davido will contest with his compatriot, Burna Boy, alongside Arooj Aftab, Silvana Estrada, Béla Fleck, Falu and Gaurav Shah for the Best Global Music Performance gong.

He would also lock horns with Burna Boy, Susana Baca, Shakti, and Bokante in the Best Global Music Album category. In the Best African Music Performance category, he will face off with familiar names: Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and South Africa’s Tyla.