I participated in BBNaija to pepper my haters — Kiddwaya

Billionaire heir Kiddwaya has revealed his motivation for participating in Season 5 of the Big Brother Naija reality show, stating that his primary goal was to gain fame and make a statement to his critics.

Kiddwaya shared his thoughts in response to a viral video featuring BBNaija alumni Adekunle, Topher, and Jeff discussing their reasons for participating in the show.

In the video, Adekunle asked his peers, “Did anyone apply for Big Brother wanting to be famous?” Topher responded, “No,” while Jeff said, “I wanted the money, man.

And I think most of us who went there were already famous in our own rights.”

Contrary to their responses, Kiddwaya revealed his distinct motivation.

Reposting the video, he wrote: “I went there for fame so that I can pepper my haters in the future.”

His statement highlights the different reasons contestants join the highly competitive show, with Kiddwaya unapologetically owning his quest for fame.

