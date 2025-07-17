I Paid N6.5m Ransom To Kidnappers, Says Edo Chief Imam

The Chief Imam of Uromi Central Mosque in Edo State, Sheikh Muhammad Murtadha Obhakhobo, has claimed that he paid N6.5 million ransom to secure his freedom from his abductors contrary to the claims by police they rescued him.

The President of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Edo-Delta Chapter, was kidnapped on July 9 by gunmen.

He was said to have been forcefully abducted at the Angle 90 Area of Uromi in the Esan North East Local Government Area around 2 pm while on his way to buy food after observing one of the Islamic daily prayers.

A family source said his abductors reached out to the family, demanding a ransom of N30 million.

In a statement, police the spokesman Moses Yamu said the cleric was released after they mounted sustained pressure on his abductors.

However, speaking to reporters after regaining his freedom, Obhakhobo said the police had no hand in his freedom.