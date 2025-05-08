I Paid 16 Million For Mohbad’s Autopsy – Mohbad’s Father

Share

The father of Late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has revealed how he paid N16M for his son’s autopsy following speculations that trailed his death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohad passed away in 2023, under controversial circumstances, with many assuming he had been murdered.

Following his death, an autopsy was carried out by pathologists who suggested that his death was caused by a possible fatal anaphylactic shock or drug reaction.

During an live video, Mohbad’s father claimed to have paid a whooping sum fof 16 million naira for the autopsy.

Mixed reactions from netizens have trailed this new revelation.

Reaction trailing g this posts;

@habiblinz said: “This man na yeye father, he’s been acting weird ever since. Even after the Death of Mohbad.

Still we’re yet to find out the culprit behind the Death Of Mohbad.”

@SweetBillions commented: “Wetin una Dey find for the body na, Allow this boy rest.”

@iamurbanaira stated: “If this man get 16m he won’t be fooling”

@LaughNLearnX opined: “How much does an autopsy even cost in the first place? This is just a fallacy.”

@bigprofcnd15205 wrote: “Who give am 16M if you see 16M you no go faint? Lie lie!!!”

@IamOge_Fay opined: “Says a hungry man who perched on the death of a son he couldn’t even contribute to his training. Only for him to show up when he has become a star”

@ShoePlug1765 wrote: “Make this man wrap it up so Mohbad go fit rest bcos if he keep calling his name like this Mohbad won’t leave the earth early bcos kilode”

