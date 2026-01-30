I Owe No One Explanation For Operating From My Private Residence – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said he has not breached any part of the constitution for running government business from his private residence and therefore is under no obligation to explain to anyone.

Reacting to the threat of three former Governors of the State to challenge his action in court while fielding questions at the January Media Chat, Governor Otti said he was waiting to be sued.

“My lawyers are ready. There is no constitutional violation for operating from my private residence. The state in which they left the Government House is not fit for me to live there.

“I don’t owe them any explanation. The people whose mandate we hold have been responding, and we are happy with their response.

“One of them said he was in his house making friends when he was attacked. But the truth is that he was not in his house, so we would have no reason to attack him.

“He was in Ebonyi, lampooning us, making comments on how they are going to take over Abia State in 2027. We just responded by asking a simple question, how come in 2023 you won and the president lost.

“It’s my responsibility to respect those who have occupied the office before me. But when people make comments as if the people don’t matter, when the time comes, the people will matter,” Otti said.

The Governor also used the occasion to extend the free bus ride to the end of February and be ready to pay transport fare from March.

He also assured he would remain in the Labour Party, especially after the courts affirmed the Esther Nenadi Usman-led faction as the recognised national leadership.

“I remain in the Labour Party today, nobody knows tomorrow,” he said and expressed hope that INEC would comply with the court order and reflect the appropriate names in their record.