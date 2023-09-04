I Owe No One Explanation For My Failed Marriage – Ninalowo

It would be recalled that last week Friday, September 1, Ninalowo for the second time in their 16 years of marriage, announced his separation from his wife, Bunmi.

On his Instagram page, the movie star shared sad news of his divorce from his wife, Bunmi noting, “My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.”

Ninalowo describes their separation as a sad reality, the actor said they both have “headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.”

Since the announcement of his separation from his wife, there have been speculations as to the reason for their second separation. Many have reported that it was due to infidelity, and others alleged it was due to domestic violence.

However, in a recent post on Monday via his verified Instagram story account, the actor stated that a conqueror does not speak and he owes no one explanation for his personal life decisions, claiming that bloggers are simply hypocrites in thirst for clout.

He wrote, “A conqueror doesn’t speak! I owe no one any explanation for my life decisions!! Bloggers are simply hypocrites in their thirst for clout!!

“Any interviews circulating of me are old from 6 years ago which was before I restored the marriage that has now finally ended! Na me dey jubilate, na una dey worry. God wey help me go help una 000…”

See Screenshot of his post below: