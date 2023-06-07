I Owe My Success To God, Tinubu, Buhari – Aregbesola

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has attributed the success of his political career to President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aregbesola, while paying homage to the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, to mark his homecoming reception in Osun, noted that the support of the two leaders of the country enabled his success in the roles.

He expressed gratitude to family, friends, colleagues, and associates for standing by him throughout his sojourn as Commissioner, Governor, and Minister praising them for their support.

He used the occasion to enumerate some of the interventions and projects he attracted to Ijesaland during his tenure as Minister.

His words: “We thank God for how far he has brought me. Again, I must thank President Muhammadu Buhari for counting me worthy to be made a minister and also President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for counting me worthy to be a commissioner in Lagos. Because from there, God continued to uplift me to where I’m today.

“If you recall, when I left government in November 2018, I came here to pay homage and thanked God for a successful tenure.

“After my tour of duty as Minister in Abuja, I felt it was proper for me again to come and pay homage as a worthy son of Ijesaland.”

“Some of the projects God used us to achieve and facilitate to Ijesaland are the Fire Service Zonal Training School, 3,000 capacity custodial centre under construction, Passport front office, Regional passport production centre, Covid-19 crisis intervention fund Hospital, Ilesa and the National Institute of Domestic Security.

“The institute is a research and training centre for all paramilitary agencies in Nigeria and all over Africa,” the former Governor of the State of Osun stressed further.

In his remarks, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran praised the Minister for being a worthy son of the Ijesas.

The monarch recalled with nostalgia the myriads of projects and achievements recorded while the former Minister governed Osun, and his imprints, which stands him out as a worthy ambassador of the state.

He prayed for higher responsibility and God’s continued benevolence on Ogbeni Aregbesola.