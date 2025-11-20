‘I Only Take Orders From My Captain’

The topic of this essay is taken from the alleged iconic statement attributed to a corporal deployed in the 1966 July 29 countercoup (popularly known as ‘araba ’or ‘revenge’ coup).

Northern military officers had organised and planned the coup in revenge for the January 1, 1966 coup which had consumed some northern and western military officers and politicians, but unfortunately excluded Eastern and Midwest politicians and military men except Col. Arthur Unegbu and Chief Festus Okotie Eboh.

The January 15, 1966 coup led majorly by Igbo middle-level military officers sowed distrust in Nigeria’s body politic that of northern military officers-led July 29, 1966 countercoup sowed eternal hatred against the Igbo and interethnic differences and rendered Nigeria incoherent and dysfunctional.

For three days, Nigeria was broken and rendered asunder by these Northern military officers whose sole mission was to avenge the presumed Igbo-led military assault to take over and dominate Nigeria.

Murtala Mohammed, who led the group compromising middle-level military officers and non-commissioned men, had resolved to break up Nigeria and constitute their North into a new country but Britain and USA intervened through their High Commissioner Cummings- Bruce and Ambassador Elbert Matthews dissuaded against breaking up the country and succeeded in getting majority of the ‘araba’ coup clique to agree to constituting Col. Yakubu Gowon as the new military head of state.

It was in the middle of the melee b e t w e e n July 29 and August 1, 1966 that BrigadierG e n e r a l Femi Ogundipe had tried to intervene to restore order by getting the marauding Northern military officers and men to restore order that he met a corporal at one of the several roadblocks in Lagos and had ordered him and his gang to dismantle the road block but the soldier without any hesitation refused telling Brigadier-General Ogundipe that he takes orders only from his ‘Captain’.

Of course, that July 29, 1966 coup clique was composed majorly of captains even though majority of them such as Murtala Mohammed, TY Danjuma, Martins Adamu, and others were shortly promoted or confirmed to the rank of majors. What did Brigadier-General Ogundipe do having been insulted and disobeyed by one of the lowest ranked soldiers in the armed forces? He quietly disappeared and surfaced at London where the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) interviewed him about the coup and he created the false narrative that the January 15, 1966 coup was an “Igbo coup.”

Of course, that opinion was precisely what the British colonial establishment was wishing to hear and they went to town, to the world propounding all the theories that agree with that propaganda stuff of “Igbo coup” to dominate Nigeria.

Do you need to be told that Britain took over the Nigeria crisis and managed it as if it was its own domestic affair for it had declared in several diplomatic correspondences following the escalation of the crises that the Nigeria crisis is but a moral and diplomatic burden which Britain owed the world an obligation to resolve so as to save Nigeria nay Africa from disintegrating. But nobody needs be told that the Nigerian crisis and the consequent Biafra War was a British unfinished project to sustain Nigeria as a neocolonial state it had created and patented in world legal order between 1947 and 1960.

The culture of ‘order from above’ flowed from that nondescript soldier (a corporal) who disobeyed Brigadier-General Ogundipe between July 29 and August 1, 1966 and pointedly retorted against Brigadier-General Ogundipe’s order telling him that he could only obey his “unnamed captain” who was his commander. From that point the law was overthrown and discipline of whatever hue (military, judicial and civic) was dispensed with at the altar of expediency and that culture has done incalculable harm to Nigeria as a society having been wracked by indiscipline and associated problems.

The indiscipline kick started by Nigerian military since 1966 to date has damaged Nigeria beyond repairs which situation is responsible for the face-off between Minister Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the subalterns deployed by a former Chief of Naval Staff who apparently holds presumed legal interest in the land in dispute.

But you ask; why should a retired former Chief of Naval Staff billet military men to his private property outside the compass of rule of law; but that is actually the problem of Nigeria, that law does not rule rather ‘big’ ‘strong’ men rule over their domains and in that sequencing order of privatised authority ‘strong’ men rule the country from the top to the bottom with the president or head of state as the overall authority with every instrument of coercive powers domiciled in his hands from the police, armed forces and paramilitary agencies.

The entire resources of the country are domiciled in his forte as the custodian and dispenser of all the commonwealth, privileges, honours and rewards, and above all, he is the general overseer of the, country as the governors and chairmen of councils are mere appendages to his Sun-God blazing and magnetic fields. So, when Minister Wike decided to confront the former Chief of Naval Staff over the land in dispute he did not know and apparently had not read much about military power and its relations with civil political authorities in Nigeria since 1966.

Had he read about citizen Amakri’s ordeal in defunct Rivers State under Diette Spiff or Chief Abiola’s brush with the former Chief Of Air Staff or even the more recent incident between General Buratai and the Shiites Muslims in Zaria when over 300 Shiites members were gunned down and buried in a mass grave and several other incidents that ought to have put him on his inquiry, Minister Wike wouldn’t have dared the military. It is soldiers that instituted the present legal framework of “might over the law” and despites pretences there is nothing like rule of law in Nigeria. Mr. Wike has benefitted enormously from that culture to complain, and I think he has not complained.

Nobody obeys the law in Nigeria. The law protects nobody and the best anecdote is the cobweb, which catches only the small flies but certainly big insects break the cobweb to pieces. This anecdote represents the state of law in Nigeria. Let’s learn to live with the dictate of ‘order from above’. Perhaps, one day, the rule of law will prevail over ‘strongman’s order.