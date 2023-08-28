I Only Have Clothes I Travelled With After Fire – AY

Popular Nigerian comendian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known by his stage name AY has finally broken his silence as he reflected on the fire incident that broke out at his Lekki mansion in Lagos State.

It would be recalled that a fire outbreak occurred at the Lekki Home of the comedian earlier this month (August).

Taking to his X (previously Twitter) page, AY shared a video showing that renovation has commenced at his home.

In the caption, the Nollywood actor revealed the only clothes, shoes, and jewellery currently in his possession are the ones he travelled with.

He added that people rebuild their lives using adversity as a stepping stone to greatness.

He tweeted, “It feels weird to realize that the only clothes, shoes, and jewelries I have right now are the ones I traveled with…

“There is no such thing as going back to square one. We shall rebuild our lives using this adversity as a stepping stone to greatness. God, no go shame us.”

Recall that the comic actor, in the wake of the incident, took to his Instagram page to appreciate everyone who reached out to him during the difficult time.

The comedian said that pain is temporary when one finds his/herself with the right partner to journey life with.

He added that he believes God will never take anything away from one’s life without finding something better to replace it with.