I Once Thought Mavin’s ‘Dorobucci’ Was ‘Crap’- Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats superstar Tiwatope Omolara Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, has opened up about her initial reaction to “Dorobucci,” one of Mavin Records’ biggest hits, admitting she once thought the song was unimpressive.

In an interview with NotJustOk, the 45-year-old revealed that during her wedding trip in Dubai, she heard producer Don Jazzy repeatedly playing the unfinished track at their hotel but didn’t realise it was a Mavin project.

“Don’t know if people know this, but ‘Dorobucci,’ I had Don Jazzy playing that in the hotel when we were in Dubai for my wedding, and I didn’t want to tell him, but I thought it was such a crap song,” she confessed.

The singer recounted that after her wedding, Don Jazzy urged her to cut short her honeymoon and return to Nigeria to work on a new record. “And so after the wedding, he asked me when I was going to come back, and I needed to come back. And I was like, no, I think we’re supposed to go on our honeymoon. He’s like, eh, there’s one record, you have to come back to Nigeria,” she recalled. According to Savage, when she eventually returned and heard the completed version of “Dorobucci,” she was stunned by how much it had evolved, a transformation that would later make the track one of the biggest Afrobeats anthems of its era.