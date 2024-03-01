I Once Stole a Tricycle, Bella Shmurda Reveals

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has opened up about his past struggles. In a new documentary titled ‘Bella Shmurda: Tension in Ibadan 2024, the singer said he rushed into some decisions without consideration. The ‘Cash App’ hitmaker said he once signed a deal that did not pan out as expected. He recalled how he stole a tricycle in the past because he needed money.

“I should not have rushed. We will never get to see the future. So everybody is rushing,” he said. “I went into some things that did not later pay off. I went to sign a deal with rush which later was funny. “I stole keke because of money but Alhamdulillah, I am here today.” Bella Shmurda, born Akinyibi Ahmed, began his career in 2019 after releasing ‘Vision 2020’, his hit single.

In 2020, he released ‘Cash App’ which featured Zlatan Ibile and Lincoln. The song shot him into the limelight and earned him the ‘Next Rated’ category nomination at the 14th edition of The Headies. Shmurda’s debut album ‘Hypertension’ was released in October 2022. He has also received several recognitions for his craft. In November 2023, the singer welcomed a baby boy.

While announcing the birth of his son on social media, Shmurda said his new- born gave him “another chance and a new purpose”. “What is lost can never be replaced, but I have another chance, a new lease on life. A new purpose. I am a new Daddy; do not disturb,” he said.