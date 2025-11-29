I Once Begged To Feature In Movie Scene –Brodda Shaggi

Nigeria’s talented comedian and actor, Samuel Animashaun Perry popularly known as Brodda Shaggi recently shared his grass to grace story, an encouraging dialogue that shows that perseverance and hardwork paves way to success.

Now one of Nigeria’s most sought after actors and social media influencer, Brodda Shaggi who was a guest at withChudeLive said that in his journey to the top, there was a time he begged to feature in movies on sets.

He mentioned that he studied Creative Arts from the University of Lagos and after school it was hard to secure acting jobs. “I once. begged to be in a movie scene.

I got there and they said they have taken all actors. I asked the lady that I came from a far place and must feature. She told me that they won’t pay me, I agreed.

That was one of the scenes that helped launch me. Then I started writing scripts on characters , shooting them with my phones and posting,” he said.

Shaggi noted that poverty was one of the greatest motivation that made him work tirelessly to change the life he and his family lived in the past. “After my father died, I moved to Lagos with my mum and brothers. It was tough because my mum was not rich.

We struggled to feed but I never gave up.” Now Brodda Shaggi says his mother who has been his biggest supporter is happy, though she is not yet where he wants her to be but he is working hard to always give her the best in life.