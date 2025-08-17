I Once Accommodate Burna Boy In My House – Cubana Chief Priest

Nigerian business mogul and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has recounted how he supported Grammy-award-winning Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, during his early days in the industry.

Speaking in a recent livestream with popular TikToker, Peller, at his mansion in Owerri, Imo State, Chief Priest revealed that the singer once stayed in his home multiple times while trying to find his footing in the music industry.

According to him, he has always been deeply involved in the Nigerian entertainment scene, constantly supporting artists even before they achieve mainstream success.

“I have brought everybody [celebrities] here. CP no small. I’m not joking. Burna Boy used to squat in my place for days. Giant of Africa no be person go bring am up?” he said boastfully.

“Money na water! I have been doing this business for a long time,” he added.

Burna Boy, now one of Africa’s biggest music exports, has often spoken about his struggles before achieving global recognition as the “African Giant.”