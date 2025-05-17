New Telegraph

May 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. I No Longer…

I No Longer Comment On Nigerian Politics – Kwankwaso

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has firmly denied making any recent statements concerning Nigerian politics, the administration of President Bola Tinubu, or political developments in the country.

Speaking via his verified social media page, Kwankwaso distanced himself from a widely circulated statement attributed to him, which claimed to express his views on the ongoing political realignments in the country.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria. That statement is certainly not from me,” he stated.

“I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief,” he added.

Kwankwaso emphasized that he has deliberately refrained from commenting on current political affairs and will continue to maintain this stance for the foreseeable future.

“In this regard, I urge the public to only engage with statements released through my official public handles and verified sources,” he said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Faunter Warns Fifth Columnists Against Meddling In Party Affairs
Read Next

Arinze Returns As UNIZIK Acting Vice Chancellor
Share
Copy Link
×