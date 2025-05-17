I No Longer Comment On Nigerian Politics – Kwankwaso

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has firmly denied making any recent statements concerning Nigerian politics, the administration of President Bola Tinubu, or political developments in the country.

Speaking via his verified social media page, Kwankwaso distanced himself from a widely circulated statement attributed to him, which claimed to express his views on the ongoing political realignments in the country.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria. That statement is certainly not from me,” he stated.

“I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief,” he added.

Kwankwaso emphasized that he has deliberately refrained from commenting on current political affairs and will continue to maintain this stance for the foreseeable future.

“In this regard, I urge the public to only engage with statements released through my official public handles and verified sources,” he said.

Share