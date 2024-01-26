I Never Wanted To Marry A Musician – Simi

Nigerian sensational singer, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, better known as Simi, has revealed she never intended to marry a musician.

Speaking in an interview with the “Tea With Tay” podcast, the mother of one recounted how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

It would be recalled that Adekunle Gold and Simi got married in 2019 and they are blessed with a daughter, Adejare Kosoko.

She disclosed that she met Adekunle as a graphics designer and thought he was just a fan who had been waiting to connect with her on Facebook”.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I didn’t know my husband was singing when I met him because I already said I cannot marry a singer. I thought he was even a fan. He used to do this ‘King of Photoshop’ at that time.

“He sent me a message on Facebook but I never saw it nor did I reply. I sensed that he would be good for me.”