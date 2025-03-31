I Never Wanted To Have Children With Kim Kardashian – Kanye West

Share

Controversial American rapper, Kanye West has revealed how he initially never wanted to have children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, but God had a different plan.

Speaking in a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, Kanye West expressed frustration at some celebrities who refused to speak up for him in his ongoing child custody battle with Kim but are quick to criticize his political views.

He alsonoted that some of his colleagues, whom he had supported in the past, betrayed him.

DJ Akademiks asked,“The situation with Kim—I hear you speak about her a lot. You said nobody really spoke on your behalf. But some people will be like, ‘You picked her, you put yourself in that situation.’ They are saying that you don’t take accountability.”

In response, Kanye West said, “No. That was my fault. I take it. I didn’t want to have children with this person [Kim Kardashian] after the first two months of being with her. But that wasn’t God’s plan.

“But my issue with all these fake celebrity nggas is, if you ain’t going to speak on my behalf in the situation I’m in right now with my children when I asked for their help years ago, don’t talk about my political views.”

It would be recalled that Kanye West recently accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family of sex trafficking.

The rapper alleged that the Kardashians are sex trafficking “all the black children they strategically produce.”

Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

