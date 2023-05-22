I Never Stole A Kobo From Kaduna Account – El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has claimed that during his two periods in office, he did not embezzle public funds.

Governor El-Rufai made this remark during his farewell media appearance as governor over the weekend.

New Telegraph reports that on Monday, May 29, El-Rufai will officially hand over the mantle of leadership of the state to the newly elected Governor, Uba Sani.

Speaking in reaction to the criticism of his performance in office, he said, “I can swear I never stole a kobo from the government coffers.”

El-Rufai added that the only home he ever built was the one he would retire to on May 29, 2023, the day his term as governor ends.

He said, “But those that are the day we took loans, they should look, look at their money on the ground. We didn’t collect this loan and run away to Dubai to buy houses or go to Jabi Road to build a mansion so that we can sleep well, that is not how we are.

“I became governor of Kaduna with only one house on Danja Road at Ungwan Sarki. Now am finishing to the glory of God, that is the only house I have. I didn’t build any mansion, I don’t need it.

“I didn’t steal anybody’s money and I am challenging everyone that governed this state to also come out and swear with the Qur’an that, when they governed the state, they didn’t steal a kobo of Kaduna resource that is not their entitlement.”