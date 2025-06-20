I Never Sought Power For Selfish Gains – Amoo

Share

The ex-president of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, (CCII), Chief Bode Amoo, has declared that all his life, he never sought positions for selfish gains, but for the good of the people he had led and served.

The 92-year- old business magnate and industrialist made the public assertion on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, when he received the South West stalwart of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and 2023 gubernatorial candidate in Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, who paid him a courtesy visit, to his Ibadan residence.

Ajadi, a nephew to Chief Amoo, had been playing politics in Ogun state (his maternal state), but has heeded the call by another former stalwart of the party in Oyo state, Alhaji Adebisi Olopooeyan, to come and serve his father’s state, Oyo. He hails from Oja’gbo Compound in Ibadan.

After his visit to Alhaji Olopoeeyan, Ajadi on Thursday visited the Patriarch of his family lineage, Chief Bode Amoo, who is the elder brother to his father, the late Ajadi SOLA-WEST of Ibadan, (a highlife musician).

Chief Amoo who has long held the torch of Family’s integrity, discipline, and purposeful leadership while receiving Ambassador Ajadi, shared personal anecdotes from his leadership journey, emphasizing that he never sought power for selfish gain.

His words, “The day I agreed to become the president of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, (CCII) I was elected unopposed. I told them someone else should be given the opportunity, but they insisted they all wanted me”, he recalled with nostalgia.

Chief Amoo, said he was pleased to receive Ajadi, saying Ajadi ‘s character aligns with the legacy of integrity that defines their lineage. “A good name is better than gold and silver, and that has always been my legacy. I’m happy that you’re upholding that,” he added.

He later prayed for Ajadi calling on the Almighty God to grant him his heart’s desire and peace in Ibadan, Oyo State, and the entire Nigeria. He said he expressed satisfaction upon hearing positive reports about Ajadi, saying, “Ajadi, continue in what you are known for a politician with the fear of God and reliable promises”.

Ajadi, while speaking, expressed gratitude to the Patriarch of his family for the warm reception and words of wisdom, pledging to live up to the expectations placed upon him. He said, “Chief Bode Amoo is not just a family head; he is a symbol of discipline, entrepreneurship, and public service. To receive his blessing and advice is a great honour,” Ajadi said.

Prominent individuals who accompanied Ajadi included Comrade Kilamuwaye Badmus Bako, the NNPP South West Public Relations Officer, and Hon. Kehinde Teluwo, the party’s 2023 Ogun Central Senatorial candidate.

