New Telegraph

January 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. I Never Sacked…

I Never Sacked Obi of Onitsha as TRC Chair, Says Soludo

Anambra Govt Vows To Hunt Down Cult Killer

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has debunked the reports of the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Achebe’s sacking by the state government.

He said the traditional ruler of Obosi Igwe Chidubem Iweka was appointed to succeed Achebe as the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council (TRC) chairman after the Onitsha monarch’s tenure expired.

Speaking at the inauguration of Operation Udo Ga Chi Security Operations, Soludo said: “The tenure of the serving executive members of the TRC has passed eight years and there was the need for a change of leadership.

“I approached the Agbogidi the Obi of Onitsha and we discussed two issues, which included the appointment of a new TRC chairman and the zoning arrangements.

“He told me that the next senatorial district to produce the next chairman of Anambra Central District. “Before now not all traditional rulers in Anambra were members of the TRC – I think about thirty-something or so.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Otti Unveils Progressive Vision for Abia’s Healthcare Sector
Read Next

Turji Relocates Kidnapped Victims Amid Intensified Military Pressure In Fakai
Share
Copy Link
×