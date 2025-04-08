I Never Met Makinde Before Becoming Alaafin – Oba Owoade

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade insists he did not know nor met Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu before his selection as the 46th Alaafin.

He said during Sunday’s Coronation Thanksgiving Service at the Anglican Cathedral Church Esiele in Oyo his emergence was divinely ordained and not the result of political connections or influence.

Oba Owoade said: “I never knew nor met both the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, before and during the process to the throne.

“I never knew I would be the next Alaafin of Oyo, as I was neither desperate nor cutting corners in order to become the Alaafin at all costs. It was the will of God.”

In his sermon, erstwhile Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President Supo Ayokunle has advised the Alaafin to be courageous and always seek divine guidance.

