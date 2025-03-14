Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has taken to her social media page to disclose that she is now enjoying what mature people have been enjoying.
Taking to her Instagram story, Nancy Isime disclosed that she has been enjoying herself with what mature people do to stay happy.
According to the movie star, she didn’t know that mature people are enjoying this much.
Nancy wrote via her Instagram story; “Enjoyment wants to kill me here. I didn’t know that this is what mature people have been enjoying since”.
However, Nancy is yet to disclose what is making her happy or what she is currently enjoying.
