I ‘Never Had Problem’ With Real Madrid –Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says he has “never had a problem” with the club and does not want to “make a big deal” out of his impending departure for the Brazil national team.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the 65-year-old’s appointment as head coach on Monday but there has not been an official announcement from Real.

The Italian’s tenure with Brazil will begin on May 26, the day after Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in their final match of the 2024-25 season.

Bayer Leverkusen manager, and former Spain and Real Madrid midfielder, Xabi Alonso is set to succeed him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Commenting on Monday’s announcement, Ancelotti said: “If I didn’t have the press conference today, it would be fantastic.

There are things I can’t explain right now because I’m at Madrid and I want to respect the shirt. “From May 26 onwards, I’ll be Brazil’s coach.

It’s a very important challenge, but I want to finish the final stretch of this fantastic adventure here well. “I never had problems with Real and never will have problems with Real.

It’s a club that lives dearly in my heart, but everything in life has a date to end. “I couldn’t be Madrid coach for the rest of my life. It comes to an end for many reasons. The club may need a new impetus. I’m not making a big deal out of it.”

