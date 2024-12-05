I Never Fulfilled My Dream Of Becoming World Great —Kayode Yaya

Share

One of the top athletics coaches in Nigeria, Kayode Yaya, has said it was unfortunate that he didn’t achieve his goal of becoming world great in the sport he loves, but happy to have groomed some top athletes to become top athletes in the world.

The coach of Olympics, Commonwealth and World Championships medallist, Ese Brume, said despite his inability to achieve his goals, it was a relief for him to groom athletes to the podium.

“My love for athletics was ignited while watching the Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988 Olympics,” he said. “I thought I would love to race like that and be the fastest man in the world, but it never happened.

I was motivated first by the kids I was encouraging and, second, by my unfulfilled dream of becoming an Olympian. I vowed to produce Olympians.

“I strive to create a positive, inclusive culture that prepares athletes for success in sports and beyond. It’s about building confidence, mental resilience, teamwork, and national pride while embracing sportsmanship and fair play.”*

“It’s like turning every stumbling block into a stepping stone—a setup for a step up to a rise up. I believe in transformation.

Spend all your energy developing yourself to match the mental picture of your dream. Make it an art that becomes second nature. “Guiding Ese Brume to an Olympic medal was a crowning achievement.

It’s like the icing on the cake, everyone looks forward to getting an Olympic medal. It was remarkable, and I feel truly blessed.”

Beyond Brume, Yaya has nurtured several athletes who have shone on the national stage, including Tega Odele, Omeiza Akerele, Pristina Ochonogor, and Hope Ideh, among others. He also mentors athletes from other countries.

