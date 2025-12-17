I Never Cheated On Peller – Jarvis

Nigerian content creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, has addressed circulating rumours about her relationship with social media influencer Peller, firmly denying any claims of unfaithfulness.

The clarification follows her confirmation of their breakup on Sunday, December 14, which she revealed was initiated by Peller.

Jarvis expressed surprise at Peller’s recent emotional display, including an incident where he crashed his car while crying.

She stressed that she remained loyal and transparent throughout their relationship, granting Peller full access to her personal life, including her body and past, as a demonstration of trust and commitment.

Jarvis underscored that Peller was fully aware of her actions and decisions, and that honesty and emotional integrity were her priorities in the relationship.

“Since I started dating Peller, I never cheated. He knows this. I gave him full access to my body. He had my login.

“I was like a computer, and he had my login. I explained everything about my life to him, opened up about everything, cause I like it when I’m in a relationship, I’m clean,” she said.