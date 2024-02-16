I Never Cheated on My Ex-wife, Says OAP Nedu

Nedu Wazobia, an on-air personality, has declared his intention to be married again and acknowledged that he is in love. During a recent episode of the Off Air Show, Nedu spoke about his second marriage. He also clarified that his first marriage did not end as a result of infidelity.

“I am married. My second marriage. My first marriage ended, obviously, it is everywhere on the internet,” he said. “My first marriage did not end because I cheated. I am not going to talk about why it ended because it is my private life. I am not going to talk about it.” However, the OAP did not reveal the identity of his new wife or when the marriage took place.

In August 2023, Nedu recalled his struggles after his divorce from Uzoamaka Ohiri, his ex-wife. He said he went through “hell and anxiety attacks” while leaving his marriage but continued to post comedy skits. “Getting off my first marriage was the most difficult period in my life. The funny thing is, it was 2017/2018, I was going through hell, but nobody knew,” he said.

“You know how it is when you are taking a walk, and your heart is skipping for no reason. I was under anxiety attacks. But guess what? I was doing comedy skits and posting daily. But I was going through hell.” He said he eventually healed from the situation, adding that someone unknowingly played a role in his recovery. Nedu tied the knot with Uzoamaka in 2013, but their marriage ended in 2018 following a paternity scandal. In January 2023, he unveiled his new lover.