I Never Advise Mutfwang To Resign, Handover To APC – Jang

Former Governor of Plateau State and founding father of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Jonah David has described as daydreaming, false, capital mischief, and misleading messages circulating on social media that he has advised the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang to resign and handover to the APC Governorship candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda following Sunday’s Judgement of the Appeal Court that declared APC as the winner.

Senator Jang in a press statement issued on Thursday in Jos by his Media consultant, Mr Clinton Garuba said how he asked Governor Mutfwang’s Government which has spent only six months in office and has already surpassed the achievement of Lalong’s APC-led eight years government to resign is unthinkable.

Jang said he believes that the judgment of Sunday, 18th November, is a total miscarriage of Justice, and as a firm believer in the judiciary, he holds the belief that the highest court of the land the Supreme Court will reverse the great injustice.

“Our attention has just been drawn to a publication purportedly issued by a certain Bulus Deme, who claims to be reporting for Vanguard Newspaper, where he alleged that Senator (Dr) Jonah David Jang advised Governor Caleb Mutfwang to resign, amongst other fabricated stories in what can be best described as daydreaming. Interestingly, the so-called Bulus Deme does not exist in the Vanguard newspaper staff list.

“We initially wanted to ignore the publication, believing strongly that readers would easily pick holes in the story and disregard the falsehood being deliberately peddled, knowing the integrity of the former governor and his love for democracy and good governance, which has been the hallmark of Barrister Caleb Mutfwang government since assuming office on the 29th of May, 2023 but for the misleading statement and the fact that some gullible readers will mistake it for truth. To avoid doubt, the entire write-up is completely false and only exists in the writer’s imagination.

“We are not unaware of the devilish attempts to compromise the judiciary by forces of darkness who are bent on subverting the will of the Plateau people who freely voted for PDP in the last election and voted out the APC that spent eight years doing nothing in the interest of the plateau people but disparaged the very people they claimed to govern, shared our common patrimony amongst themselves, destroyed almost every good thing they inherited, almost made us second class citizens in our God-given land, it was indeed a complete wasted eight years.

“It is absurd that anyone would even imagine that Senator Jang would ever think of advising Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who is raising the bar of governance to a new level, to hand over to a group of vampires whom the people of Plateau have ring that APC is bent on taking power through the back door. We believe our God never sleeps nor slumbers and will not allow us to return to Egypt as a state and people.

Senator Jang noted that he, like other well-meaning lovers of democracy, is at a complete loss as to why the Appeal court took a decision that contradicts the 2023 electoral act and other decided cases by the Supreme Court.

Jang said he does not support disparaging their lordships, as observed in the protest that greeted the previous judgments, “we all saw how difficult it was for the judges to justify their positions and how hard they tried to explain their actions due to public outcry”.

Senator Jang however calls on the good people of Plateau State to remain peaceful and calm and channel their energies into praying to God. Yahweh will not fail us, and we trust in him alone.